AP Chambers launches curtain-raiser for Business Expo 2025 in Vijayawada, to be held Dec 12–14

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) organised a curtain-raiser for its Business Expo 2025 in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The event will be held from December 12 to 14.

Ministers Kolusu Parthasarathy (Housing and I&PR) and Kondapalli Srinivas (MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment & Relations), along with Chairman of AP NRTS Dr Ravi Vemuru, participated in the event. The Ministers unveiled the Expo audio-visual (AV) and the Expo brochure.

MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas interacted with participants to understand the issues faced by MSMEs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kolusu Parthasarathy said, “Andhra Pradesh is the best place for investments, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is driven by the goal of developing the State on all fronts. The State is attracting a lot of investments under his dynamic leadership. AP Chambers is organising its Business Expo 2025 at the right time, when the State is poised for economic growth.”

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said, “The first edition of the Business Expo organised by AP Chambers in November 2024 in Vijayawada was a huge success, marking one of the largest business gatherings in the region. The Expo served as a vibrant platform for sectoral seminars and networking.”