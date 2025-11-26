AP govt targets 12.59 lakh houses in 4 years; 3 lakh already completed, minister says

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has set an ambitious target of completing the construction of 12.59 lakh houses in the next four years, as part of its overall plan to build 15.59 lakh houses in five years, Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi announced. So far, 3 lakh houses have already been completed.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, the minister said the government aims to hand over 5 lakh houses by Ugadi and another 87,000 by June.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that house-warming ceremonies be organised every three months to mark progress. Under PMAY-1.0, the Centre has extended the deadline by one year, enabling the state to complete 3.03 lakh pending houses by December.

The five-year target includes 8.87 lakh houses under PMAY-1.0, 91,000 under PMAY-2.0 Urban, and 5.81 lakh under PMAY-Gramin. Already, 3.47 lakh applications have been received through the Awas Yojana app, and the minister urged all eligible beneficiaries to register before the end of this month.

Parthasarathi criticised the Opposition for questioning the programme, noting that the previous government completed only six lakh houses in five years, while the current administration has finished 3.192 lakh houses in just 16 months.