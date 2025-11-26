AP plans to double milk output by 2033 via subsidies

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of National Milk Day, Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department Director T Damodhar Naidu underscored the crucial role of dairy farming in rural livelihoods, nutrition, and the State’s economy. He said farmer service centres are providing doorstep veterinary care, fodder security programmes, feed and fodder development, genetic improvement of livestock, free health camps, infertility treatment camps, sex-sorted semen distribution, livestock insurance, mobile veterinary services, cattle shelters, and Kisan Credit Cards.

These initiatives, he noted, are aimed at improving livestock quality and boosting milk production across the State. Naidu said dairy farming has long been seen as a symbol of dignity in rural life and continues to play a vital role in human civilisation.

Milk contributes nearly 5% to the national economy and provides direct employment to more than 80 million farmers. India is the world’s largest milk producer, accounting for 24.64% of global output.