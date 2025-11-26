AP students to participate in Mock Assembly on Constitution Day, guided by CM Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: To mark Constitution Day 2025, the Andhra Pradesh Government’s Department of Human Resource Development will organise a Students’ Mock Drill Assembly on Wednesday, November 26, at 9:00 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly premises at Amaravati.

The programme is designed to help school students develop respect for the Constitution, gain awareness of India’s democratic system, legislative procedures, and the role of public representatives. It also aims to nurture leadership qualities and civic skills among young participants. The event will be chaired by Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics & Communications, and RTG, Nara Lokesh, while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend as the chief guest.

Several dignitaries will grace the occasion, including Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Information Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, and Tourism & Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh.

Other guests include ministers, advisors on student ethics such as Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Mayana Zakia Khanam, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Raghurama Krishnaraju, Chief Whips, Whips, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, Mayors, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairpersons, and representatives from the Library Council. Senior officials will also participate, including Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, School Education Secretary Kona Shashidhar, School Education Director Vijay Rama Raju V, Guntur District Collector A Tamim Ansaria, and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivas Rao.

The Mock Assembly is expected to provide students with a unique, hands-on experience of legislative functioning and democratic values, reinforcing their role as future citizens.