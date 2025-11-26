AP's Coastal, Rayalaseema districts on alert as Bay of Bengal depression likely to intensify

VIJAYAWADA: District administrations in coastal and Rayalaseema regions have been put on alert as a depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the depression over the Strait of Malacca moved westwards at a speed of 5 kmph in the past three hours and lay centred near latitude 5.3°N and longitude 99.5°E. It was located about 90 km west of George Town (Malaysia), 270 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 720 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 850 km east-southeast of Car Nicobar at 11.30 am IST on November 25. The system is very likely to intensify, moving nearly westwards during the next 24 hours and then west-northwestwards during the following 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of south Sri Lanka and the Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted in the same region at 11.30 am on Tuesday. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and become a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours, and intensify into a depression thereafter.

Rain may intensify on November 30, bringing light to moderate showers across most areas and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated pockets.