CID questions ex-TTD chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in Srivari Parakamani land theft case

TIRUPATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday questioned former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in the Srivari Parakamani theft case, marking a key development in HC-monitored probe.

Acting on a prior notice, Bhumana appeared before CID officers at the Padmavathi Guest House at 3.30 pm. His questioning lasted about 30 minutes, and he left around 4 pm.

According to sources, Additional Director General of Police (CID) Ravi Sankar Ayyanar led the questioning and focused on lands linked to accused Ravikumar. Investigators sought clarity on how the lands were registered as donations to TTD, who mediated the transactions, and how the process occurred during Bhumana’s tenure. Several individuals connected to the case have been examined.

After Bhumana’s session, SIT questioned TTD former Board Member Pokala Ashok Kumar for over 40 minutes. TTD Estate Officer Mallikarjuna and then-Tirumala SI Lakshminath Reddy later appeared. Police restricted entry and deployed extra forces at Padmavathi Guest House.

Bhumana alleged “The CID called me only because of pressure from Nara Lokesh,” also naming TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Varla Ramaiah (TDP), Bhanu Prakash Reddy (BJP) and Pattabhi (TTD), describing them as a ‘wicked quartet’ (Dushta Chatushtayam) who allegedly influenced officials.

“The distance between me and this case is as vast as the distance between Earth and the lunar constellation,” he said.

Former TTD Board Member Pokala Ashok Kumar said, “I don’t know anything about the lands linked to this case. At that time, I was a board member and an estate committee member, but the agenda on those lands came before the board as a table item. Not only me, other board members also had no prior information on this issue,” he said.