Andhra Pradesh

CM Naidu approves AP Logistics Infrastructure Corporation to strengthen state’s logistics sector

AP-LInC to integrate ports, airports, roads, waterways, and warehouses, aiming to cut costs and boost investment
It will oversee the implementation, coordination, and monitoring of logistics infrastructure projects across Andhra Pradesh.
Express News Service
Updated on
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure Corporation (AP-LInC), a new nodal agency aimed at strengthening logistics across the State.

During a review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister gave the green signal for Andhra Pradesh-LInC (AP-LInC), which will function as a government-led holding company. AP-LInC will integrate five critical sectors — ports, airports, roads, inland waterways and warehouses — to reduce logistics costs, and attract large-scale investments.

It will be headed by a Managing Director, supported by senior officials from various departments, an advisory committee, and district-level cells to execute various projects.

