CM Naidu approves AP Logistics Infrastructure Corporation to strengthen state’s logistics sector

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Infrastructure Corporation (AP-LInC), a new nodal agency aimed at strengthening logistics across the State.

During a review meeting held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister gave the green signal for Andhra Pradesh-LInC (AP-LInC), which will function as a government-led holding company. AP-LInC will integrate five critical sectors — ports, airports, roads, inland waterways and warehouses — to reduce logistics costs, and attract large-scale investments.

It will oversee the implementation, coordination, and monitoring of logistics infrastructure projects across Andhra Pradesh.

It will be headed by a Managing Director, supported by senior officials from various departments, an advisory committee, and district-level cells to execute various projects.