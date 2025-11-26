DPR work begins for proposed Ongole Airport, team conducts land survey in Alluru and Aaluru villages

ONGOLE: A team from a Kolkata-based private agency appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Ongole Airport has begun groundwork, including a land survey at Alluru and Aaluru villages on the Ongole–Kothapatnam road.

The agency’s team arrived in Ongole on Monday and visited Alluru and Aaluru villages, where they inspected the proposed airport lands and conducted a land survey.

The team also interacted with local residents and farmers at the Alluru village secretariat. In addition, they contacted Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy by phone to discuss details of land already acquired and the possibility of further acquisition for the Ongole Airport project.

The government has initiated the proposal near Kothapatnam, covering approximately 1,086 acres around Alluru and Aaluru villages. Of this, around 700 acres have been identified as a probable site, which were earlier earmarked for the VANPIC (Vadarevu & Nizampatnam) project.

The government has entrusted the Ongole Airport development plan to the AP Airports Development Corporation (APADC). Following a preliminary field-level feasibility survey, the authorities appointed the private agency for DPR preparation.

The present team—comprising Paramita Roy, Anindita Roy and Bhattacharya—has arrived to collect field-level information required to begin the DPR process.