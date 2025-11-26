Krishna SP suspends homeguard for obscene dance acts, viral videos tarnishing police image

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP V Vidyasagar Naidu has placed a homeguard attached to the Kankipadu police station under suspension for indulging in obscene dance acts and behaving in a manner that allegedly tarnished the image of the police department.

According to the release, homeguard B Ajay Kumar, tasked with public safety duties, was found performing vulgar dance acts in public, videos of which went viral.

After confirming their authenticity, the SP ordered a detailed inquiry and placed Ajay Kumar under immediate suspension. The SP warned that any conduct harming the police department’s reputation would attract strict action, regardless of rank.