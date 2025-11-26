Andhra Pradesh

Krishna SP suspends homeguard for obscene dance acts, viral videos tarnishing police image

B Ajay Kumar faces inquiry after public safety duties overshadowed by inappropriate behaviour; strict action warned.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.File Image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP V Vidyasagar Naidu has placed a homeguard attached to the Kankipadu police station under suspension for indulging in obscene dance acts and behaving in a manner that allegedly tarnished the image of the police department.

According to the release, homeguard B Ajay Kumar, tasked with public safety duties, was found performing vulgar dance acts in public, videos of which went viral.

After confirming their authenticity, the SP ordered a detailed inquiry and placed Ajay Kumar under immediate suspension. The SP warned that any conduct harming the police department’s reputation would attract strict action, regardless of rank.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com