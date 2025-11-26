Lokesh urges TDP cadres to maintain civility after AI-generated post targets YS Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has appealed to the TDP cadre to maintain restraint, dignity and civility in political expression after an AI-generated post containing derogatory content about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy surfaced online.

In a message addressed to his party cadre and the wider public, Lokesh emphasised that while political differences are natural in a democracy, personal attacks have no place in responsible public discourse. He reiterated that political engagement must remain issue-based and respectful.

In his message shared on X, Lokesh said: “To my beloved TDP family - While I get the emotion behind such content, personal attacks are never desirable. We may be political opponents, but our public discourse must be grounded in dignity and respect. I request everyone, including our supporters, to avoid amplifying such content. Let us maintain civility even in disagreement, and focus on constructive politics that strengthens Andhra Pradesh.”

Lokesh stated that Andhra Pradesh’s political culture must rise above negativity and concentrate on development-oriented dialogue.

He called upon all political parties, supporters, and social media users to join in fostering a healthier and more constructive democratic environment.