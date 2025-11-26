Naidu unveils Rs 40,000-cr Purvodayam scheme to make Rayalaseema a global horticulture hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ambitious plan to develop Rayalaseema as a global horticulture hub with a massive investment of Rs 40,000 crore under the Purvodayam Scheme.

The initiative has been designed to expand horticulture cultivation across 50 lakh acres, improve infrastructure, and open up international market opportunities for farmers of Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts.

During a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised that Rayalaseema already produces 65 varieties of horticultural crops, and of which 18 have strong global demand. He directed officials to focus on these demand-driven crops, including banana, papaya, pomegranate, mango, onion, tomato, chilli and lemon, while ensuring farmers receive support in irrigation, marketing and logistics.

“Rayalaseema must be developed into a horticulture hub. Certification and traceability are crucial to meet international standards,” Naidu said.

The government has identified 92 clusters across Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts to implement the plan, benefiting nearly 5.98 lakh farmers. These clusters will serve as focal points for infrastructure development, including rural roads, irrigation projects, and cold-chain facilities.

The Chief Minister stressed that micro-irrigation systems should be expanded to ensure water supply, while organic farming practices must be promoted to enhance sustainability, and meet global certification requirements. Plans are also underway to create air cargo facilities to transport fruits directly to Dubai, which serves as a gateway to global destinations. “If we can export fruits as special cargo to Dubai, farmers will see a transformation in their income, and the future of Rayalaseema will change,” he said.