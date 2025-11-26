Naidu unveils Rs 40,000-cr Purvodayam scheme to make Rayalaseema a global horticulture hub

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ambitious plan to develop Rayalaseema as a global horticulture hub with a massive investment of Rs 40,000 crore under the Purvodayam Scheme.
The initiative has been designed to expand horticulture cultivation across 50 lakh acres, improve infrastructure, and open up international market opportunities for farmers of Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts.
During a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised that Rayalaseema already produces 65 varieties of horticultural crops, and of which 18 have strong global demand. He directed officials to focus on these demand-driven crops, including banana, papaya, pomegranate, mango, onion, tomato, chilli and lemon, while ensuring farmers receive support in irrigation, marketing and logistics.
“Rayalaseema must be developed into a horticulture hub. Certification and traceability are crucial to meet international standards,” Naidu said.
The government has identified 92 clusters across Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts to implement the plan, benefiting nearly 5.98 lakh farmers. These clusters will serve as focal points for infrastructure development, including rural roads, irrigation projects, and cold-chain facilities.
The Chief Minister stressed that micro-irrigation systems should be expanded to ensure water supply, while organic farming practices must be promoted to enhance sustainability, and meet global certification requirements. Plans are also underway to create air cargo facilities to transport fruits directly to Dubai, which serves as a gateway to global destinations. “If we can export fruits as special cargo to Dubai, farmers will see a transformation in their income, and the future of Rayalaseema will change,” he said.
The government has earmarked Rs 14,800 crore for horticulture-related projects, and of which Rs 9,000 crore will be extended as subsidies to farmers. These funds will be used to build infrastructure for cultivation, marketing, and logistics, ensuring that farmers can benefit from both domestic and international demand.
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav noted that irrigation projects such as Handri-Neeva have already improved groundwater availability in Rayalaseema, making horticulture cultivation easier compared to the past. The success of horticulture has not only boosted farmers’ income but also increased land value, he said, citing Anantapur district as a clear example.
The Chief Minister stressed that horticulture could become as significant as aquaculture in driving economic growth. He urged officials to encourage farmers to shift from regular crops to demand-driven horticulture, aligning with changing consumer habits and international standards. “By producing table varieties with value addition, farmers will secure greater economic benefits,” he said.
Senior officials from agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, rural development, and R&B departments participated.