Pawan Kalyan orders study on Village Secretariat system, staff promotions by March next year

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive study on the functioning and structural framework of the Village Secretariat system, along with promotions for secretariat employees, by next March.

Pawan Kalyan held a detailed review meeting on Tuesday at his Mangalagiri camp office with a team of ministers and senior officials from various departments. The ministerial team included Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Achchennaidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Social Welfare Minister Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, and Women & Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani.

During the meeting, he stressed the need to study how departmental structures function at the village level and how Village Secretariat employees can be better integrated with their respective departments.

The discussions also covered promotional avenues for staff, options for departmental integration, and measures to strengthen the system without weakening its existing framework.

Pawan Kalyan said that while promotions for employees were important, reforms should ensure that the secretariat model remained efficient and effective. He instructed officials to complete a full-scale study covering inter-departmental coordination and administrative workflow and submit the report by March next year. To expedite the promotions process, he suggested holding monthly review meetings, if required, to identify and address gaps.

Senior officials and heads from departments including GSWS, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Home, Health, Revenue, and Finance participated in the review.