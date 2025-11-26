Vijayawada-Bengaluru Vande Bharat from Dec 10

TIRUPATI: The South Central Railway (SCR) is likely to launch a new Vande Bharat Express between Vijayawada and Bengaluru via Tirupati on December 10, with a timetable of departure at 5.15 am from Vijayawada and arrival at 1.15 pm in Bengaluru.

SCR will increase the Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat to 18 AC Chair Cars and 2 Executive Class coaches from November 26 to boost its capacity.