‘Andhra Pradesh School Assembly’ evokes good response

VIJAYAWADA: The Mock Assembly session held by school students on the premises of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the name of AP School Assembly, a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Education Department to mark the Constitution Day, evoked a good response with participation of 175 students from all the Assembly constituencies. The Assembly session was virtually witnessed by lakhs of students from across the State.

The performance of the students drew appreciation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and others.

The conduct of the Assembly proceedings by the students with exchange of heated arguments, and sarcastic remarks, and their spontaneity in raising the issues with relevant examples got applause. Praising the participation of students in the mock Assembly session, the Chief Minister said one should turn crises into opportunities to come forward in life. He said students excelled in performing their roles as MLAs in the session. Naidu said he became an MLA at the age of 28 years, and a minister at 30 years, and the Chief Minister at 45 years, and serving as the CM of AP for the fourth time.

Asserting that the responsibility of safeguarding the values of the Indian Constitution lies on every citizen of the country, Naidu said the Constitution scripted by BR Ambedkar not only guaranteed the rights but also provided responsibilities.

Explaining the greatness of the Constitution to students, the Chief Minister said it gave an opportunity to a chaiwala to become the Prime Minister and a tribal woman to be the President of India. “Everyone should follow the guidelines of the Constitution.