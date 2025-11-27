CM Naidu declines KWDT II review, insists water rights intact

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that there is no question of losing the rights of Andhra Pradesh State on the Krishna river waters, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to place strong arguments before the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT II).

Asserting that there is no possibility of any change in the water allocations made to the State, the Chief Minister insisted that the water share allocated to the State by law should continue as usual.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Water Resources Department at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu recalled that the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh had received 811 TMC of Krishna river water, which was redistributed between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after the State’s bifurcation.

While 512 TMC of water was awarded to Andhra Pradesh, KWDT II allocated 299 TMC of Krishna river water to Telangana.

Stating that it would not be fair to reopen the sharing of Krishna river water on grounds of State bifurcation, the Chief Minister suggested that officials act cordially with neighbouring States in the use of flood waters, as thousands of TMC of water flow into the sea each year.

State reservoirs hold 1,095 TMC

Underscoring the need for effective water management measures to make the State drought free and to provide water security to all districts, the Chief Minister suggested that officials conduct a scientific study to determine why several reservoirs have not reached full reservoir level despite abundant rains.