Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan launches 8,571 km of new roads

‘NDA will remain in power for another 15 years’

Pawan Kalyan issued a stern warning to leaders of both the opposition and his own party, saying only those who take responsibility for society, the nation and its culture earn the right to question others. On Constitution Day, he emphasized that the youth must shoulder social responsibilities to have the moral authority to question political leaders. He clarified that he would not tolerate leaders — even within the Jana Sena Party — who fail to respect public sovereignty, though he would always stand by his core values.

Responding to some newspapers that had previously been sympathetic to the earlier government, Pawan Kalyan said those questioning the coalition government’s 18 month record should first note that it is not indulging in corruption as the previous regime did. He pointed out that illegal cases are no longer being filed and that development continues alongside welfare measures.

The Deputy CM noted that employees are being paid on time and that thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on development projects. He added that some leaders had been dreaming of revolutions like those in Nepal, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, warning that if the previous government had remained in power for another year, such unrest might actually have occurred.

Pawan Kalyan remarked that the thinking of “Gen Z” youth has changed significantly — they can no longer be fooled by false promises. This generation differs from the previous one; governance cannot rely on welfare schemes alone but must also deliver development and employment opportunities. He reminded the Assembly that politicians would be held accountable only when the youth are mentally and physically strong. He added that if either he or Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu makes a mistake, they too should be questioned. He concluded that every citizen who voted for the coalition’s victory has the right to hold its leaders accountable.

Deputy CM stated that the coalition government will remain in power for another 15 years. He criticized YSRCP leaders for not changing their behaviour despite being rejected by the people.