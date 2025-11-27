Former CJI Gavai releases Andhra University professor's ‘One India through Digital India’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai released the book ‘One India through Digital India’ on Wednesday, highlighting the role of digital transformation in promoting social equity.

The book was authored by Prof. Meka James Stephen, a senior professor of Computer Science and Engineering and Chair Professor of the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

The book release ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

Speaking at the event, Gavai praised the book for its ‘timeliness, clarity of purpose, and scholarly depth.’

He mentioned that ‘One India through Digital India’ is not merely an administrative or technological initiative but a constitutional instrument capable of deepening democracy, expanding social justice, and bridging long-standing socio-economic divides.

He also lauded Prof. Stephen for presenting Digital India as a transformative tool that strengthens the core values of liberty, equality, dignity, and fraternity envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Prof. Stephen said, “Technology becomes meaningful only when it advances human dignity, and Digital India offers the most powerful pathway today to realise Dr Ambedkar’s dream of an equal and empowered nation.”

The event was attended by Ministry of Social Justice Amit Yadav, Additional Secretary Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh, V Apparao, Member Secretary, and Manoj Tiwari, Director.