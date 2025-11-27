‘Minister Lokesh bore flight travel costs from his pocket’: TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders have informed that evidence-based RTI revelations dismantled the falsehood published by the YSRCP and its affiliated media regarding HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s official travel in flights.

Against the claim that Lokesh made 77 flight journeys to Hyderabad using public money, RTI replies from all four departments under his charge - Human Resources, IT, Electronics and RTGS - have categorically confirmed that he did not take even a single rupee from the government for travel or flight expenses.

Every ticket, including special flights taken for urgent government duties, was paid entirely from Lokesh’s personal funds. These are not party statements; they are official, written, departmental records now in the public domain, the TDP said.

In stark contrast to YSRCP’s ‘politically engineered storyline’, the RTI responses have established that Lokesh had borne the full cost of all his flight travel for official delegations, investment missions, interstate meetings, and party responsibilities. “At a time when many leaders freely drain the State treasury for personal comfort, Lokesh’s conduct stands out as responsible, transparent and exemplary,” it said.

Stating that the RTI revealed these facts to a query filed by RTI activist Suresh Babu, several TDP leaders pointed out that when Lokesh is paying for every single flight from his own pocket, why is the YSRCP affiliated media so disturbed? What exactly is the pain point?

As national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, Lokesh handles responsibilities across multiple States, including Telangana. He travels to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other State capitals as part of his mandate, and funds every such trip from his personal earnings.

The RTI replies have left no room for distortion, none of Lokesh’s 77 flights cost the State exchequer even a single rupee, the TDP leaders said.