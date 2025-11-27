Ongole Municipal Corporation launches WoW for better hygiene

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), in collaboration with ITC company along with the AGES and SARDS NGOs, has launched a joint initiative to promote public awareness on waste management, sanitation and cleanliness.

The ‘Well-being Out of Waste’ (WoW) programme of the OMC, which began on November 1, is being implemented by 30 Swachh Mitra activists who are educating residents across the limits of the OMC.

So far, volunteers have visited 8,000 households, creating awareness on proper disposal and clearance of household waste. The OMC Commissioner held a review meeting with the WoW–Swachh Mitra volunteers and directed them to speed up efforts to inculcate good sanitation and hygiene practices among the public to achieve the goal of a ‘Clean Ongole.’

ITC, AGES and SARDS have come forward to promote sanitation and cleanliness across all 50 divisions of the OMC.

Swachh Mitra volunteers have been conducting door-to-door visits in their respective municipal wards, explaining the importance of cleanliness in residential areas.

“Our Swachh Mitra volunteers are visiting every household in their allotted wards and explaining the importance of sanitation and cleanliness. Though some residents were initially reluctant, most are now coming forward to use wet and dry dustbins and avoid single-use plastic bags. It is yielding good results,” OMC Sanitary Supervisor Babji said.