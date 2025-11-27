Reliance joint venture to build world class data centre in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh announced that Digital Connexion — the joint venture of Reliance Industries, Brookfield and Digital Realty — has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to establish a world class, AI native data centre campus in Visakhapatnam.

The planned investment is Rs 98,000 crore by 2030 to develop 1 gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity across approximately 400 acres of land, making it one of the largest infrastructure commitments in the state’s digital roadmap.

“Vizag rises as India’s Data Capital! Reliance JV Digital Connexion will set up a Rs 98,000 crore, 1 GW AI Data Centre — driving jobs, innovation and global tech investment,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

“Vizag emerges as the Data Capital of India,” Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said.

Data centre to yield several benefits

According to a release, this landmark project underscores Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a leading destination for advanced digital infrastructure and next generation computing capabilities.

The proposed data centre complex will be purpose built to meet global standards, featuring high density AI ready racks, dedicated power substations, redundant power feeds and robust connectivity — designed to support hyperscalers, enterprise clients, cloud services and future AI workloads.