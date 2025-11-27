Resolve issues of Amaravati farmers: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued instructions to give utmost priority for resolving the issues of farmers, who gave their land for Amaravati Capital city. He said that justice should be done to the farmers, who faced hardships during YSRCP regime.

Reviewing the progress of Amaravati capital works with the officials of CRDA and Municipal Administration department at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM while recalling that farmers waged out a struggle for Amaravati capital during the YSRCP regime, wanted officials to resolve their problems.

Naidu told MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana and officials to have a meeting with the farmers of Amaravati soon to know their problems. In case there are any unresolved issues, they should be brought before the State Cabinet, he said.

Making it clear that there must be no compromise on quality of the construction activities in the capital city, he said that the ultimate goal of the government is to develop Amaravati as a world-class city.