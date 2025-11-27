Tirumala Parakamani probe shifted from Tirupati to Vijayawada

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh CID has shifted the investigation into the Tirumala Parakamani money theft case from Tirupati to Vijayawada, citing excessive media interference, Additional DIG Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said.

He said all remaining proceedings, including questioning of former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer (TTD EO) AV Dharma Reddy, former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, and other officials, will now be carried out from Vijayawada.

A CID team, however, remained in Tirupati on Wednesday to question court staff in connection with the Parakamani scam.

Officials examined employees of the Tirupati Second ADM Court, including the Superintendent, and recorded their statements. Investigators mainly sought clarity on the Lok Adalat mediation process and how a Prakamani-related petition was admitted for mediation.

Sources said CID higher authorities decided to operate primarily from Vijayawada after certain electronic media channels showed ‘over enthusiasm’ in Tuesday’s proceedings, when the questioning of former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy played out almost live. They said CID teams will visit Tirupati only when necessary.

The suspicious death of the complainant, former TTD AVSO and police officer Satish Kumar, is also under investigation. To avoid confusion and adhere to AP High Court guidelines, CID officials are not interacting with the media, although television channels continue daily coverage.

Investigators have identified clear rule violations and found that properties bought with the stolen Parakamani money were later registered in the name of TTD through its estate department as donations from accused Ravi Kumar.

After questioning Bhumana and Pokala Ashok Kumar, the CID is likely to summon more former TTD Board members and senior officials to the CID headquarters in Vijayawada as the probe continues.