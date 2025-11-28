Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu promises timely maize procurement to protect farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to support maize farmers, ensuring they do not face hardship during the marketing season.

He held a video conference with senior Agriculture Department officials and representatives of private companies, directing poultry firms, seed companies, pharmaceutical units, and traders to accelerate purchases without reducing prices or quantities. He warned against any exploitation of farmers.

The minister said preparations are underway for a large meeting with maize-consuming industries to streamline procurement. Proposals have been sent to the Central government through AP MARKFED seeking permission to procure maize under the Kharif-2025 Minimum Support Price (MSP). Requests have also been made to the State Finance Department for fund release.

Atchannaidu said maize was cultivated over 1,42,282 hectares in the State this season, with estimated production of 8,18,753 metric tonnes. To stabilise prices, the government plans to procure 25% of the produce (2,04,688 metric tonnes) and has sought `7,630.44 crore from the Price Stabilisation Fund.

A pilot market-linkage project has been launched in Nandyal district with AP MARKFED, FarMart, and IFC support to provide logistics, storage, digital traceability, and financing. He reiterated that all steps are being taken on a priority basis to ensure farmers do not incur losses, he added.