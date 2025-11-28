Amaravati ryots to back second phase land pooling

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers who had already given their lands to the government for the development of the Amaravati capital city, have announced their willingness to cooperate with the second phase of land pooling.

At a meeting held by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, farmers from the capital villages felt that the issue could be resolved quickly by holding talks with those reluctant to part with their lands under the pooling system. The farmers said they, too, would benefit under the plan envisaged by the Chief Minister.

Stating that the CRDA should take responsibility for explaining to farmers the advantages and disadvantages related to the enhancement of FSI, they informed the Chief Minister that due to lack of proper awareness on some issues, any difficulty would ultimately result in loss to farmers.

The Chief Minister said the State government had already requested the Centre to issue a notification officially declaring Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and added that the matter would be taken up with the Centre once again. He said the government would also discuss with the Union government the extension of the Capital Gains exemption period for capital region farmers.