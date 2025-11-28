Andhra Pradesh HC sets 30-day limit for decisions on resignations by MLAs & MLCs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has delivered a significant ruling directing the Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Chairman to decide on resignation letters submitted by legislators within a fixed time frame of not more than 30 days.

The court further made it clear that delays in taking decisions on such resignations are impermissible.

In a rare and unprecedented judgment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Chairman of the Legislative Council for delaying the filing of a counter-affidavit in the case. The court observed that this was perhaps the only incident in the country where the Chairman of a legislative body has been fined by a court.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad ruled that any resignation submitted by a legislator must be decided within a minimum of 15 days and a maximum of 30 days. The court emphasised that presiding officers cannot indefinitely postpone decisions on resignation letters under the guise of discretion.

The judgment came while hearing a petition filed by MLC Jayamangala Venkataramana, who was elected to the Legislative Council on a YSRCP ticket, resigned from his MLC post, and subsequently joined the Jana Sena Party.

Seeking a direction to the Chairman to act in accordance with the law, Venkataramana filed a petition before the High Court. Justice Ramakrishna Prasad, who had earlier reserved the verdict, delivered the ruling on Thursday.