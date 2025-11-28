Ensure top-class services & transparency: CM Naidu to TTD

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) should become an address for spirituality, ‘annadanam’, education and health.

He said priority should be given for quick and hassle-free darshan for devotees, and the TTD devotees’ portal should be linked to RTGS.

Chairing a review meeting on the TTD and Endowments Department at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that all the hospitals being maintained by the TTD should render services on par with the Sri Sathya Sai Hospital at Puttaparthi. He said medical experts should be invited as Srivari sevaks to render free medical services to the people. He said all services should be brought under WhatsApp governance for the convenience of devotees, and elaborate arrangements should be made for Vaikunta Ekadasi darshan.

The Chief Minister said that all the 5,000 temples to be developed in the State should be redesigned to reflect spirituality and peace. When officials informed the Chief Minister about the construction of eight TTD temples in various States, the Chief Minister said all TTD temples being developed in other States and countries should be affiliated to the main temple at Tirumala to maintain transparency in temple funds.

The Chief Minister directed the TTD authorities to take up an innovative programme to speed up the darshan facility for common devotees. The temple authorities said that at present eight devotees are having darshan per minute and priority is being given to common devotees during the festival season. They said efforts are on for automation of kitchens to provide Annaprasadam to 2.75 lakh people. They said sanitation is being supervised through a dedicated app.