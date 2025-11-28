Foundation stone for financial institutions to be laid in Amaravati today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for laying foundation to as many as 15 financial institutions, including offices of 13 banks, and two insurance companies in the State capital of Amaravati on Friday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the programme. Sitharaman arrived at Amaravati on Thursday night itself to participate in the programme, and had dinner at the residence of the Chief Minister.

Construction of the offices of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank, Central Bank of India, AP Cooperative Bank Ltd (APCOB), Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India (UBI), Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), IDBI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation. (LIC), and New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) will be taken up at an estimated cost of `1,334 crore.

Representatives of the respective banks and insurance firms, State Ministers and farmers of Amaravati capital city will attend the programme.