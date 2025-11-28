South coastal Andhra Pradesh likely to get widespread rain

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert that Cyclone Ditwah formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the Sri Lankan coast, is moving at a speed of 15 kmph, and currently centred 170 km from Trincomalee, 570 km from Puducherry, and 670 km southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is expected to make its closest approach to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts early Sunday morning.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday. Authorities have urged fishermen not to venture into the sea, warning of rough conditions and strong winds that may pick up speed from Friday evening. Gusts reaching 50-70 kmph are likely along coastal belt.

APSDMA further cautioned that the cyclone’s impact may lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from Saturday to Monday.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant, and contact emergency helplines 1070, 112 or 18004250101 in case of distress.

On Friday, light to moderate showers are likely at isolated places in Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya,

Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rains may occur in Annamayya, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, Sathya Sai and Guntur districts, and moderate to heavy rains are predicted in West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts.