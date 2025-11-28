West Godavari Police crack Cambodia-linked cyber network

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major breakthrough against transnational cybercrime, the West Godavari police of AP have dismantled an international fraud syndicate operating through a new technique known as the ‘Card Deal,’ a method to divert funds using Indian bank accounts.
The operation was executed by Bhimavaram Circle Inspectors G Kali Charan, M Nagaraju and V Jagadeeshwara Rao, culminating in the arrest of multiple accused on November 26. Bhimavaram police arrested 13 out of 14 accused, while one kingpin remains at large.
Police have launched search operations to nab kingpin Rahate J Nayan (Mumbai, based in Cambodia).
Addressing a press meet in Bhimavaram on Thursday, District Police Superintendent Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the case originated on November 17, when a 75-year-old retired professor from Bhimavaram was duped of `78.6 lakh by fraudsters posing as Bengaluru police officers.
The scammers contacted the victim via WhatsApp, presented a forged Supreme Court document and coerced him into transferring money under the pretext of a criminal investigation. During the probe, police uncovered that the fraud was orchestrated by a Cambodia-based cybercrime network in collusion with Indian associates.
The syndicate employed a new modus operandi called the Card Deal, wherein Indian criminals procured bank accounts from local people and supplied details to scam compounds in Cambodia.
These accounts were presented to victims during fake digital arrests or investment scams. Once funds were received, Indian operatives withdrew the money, kept a commission and channelled the remainder back to Cambodia.
The SP said seven police teams were formed and dispatched to locations. Through field operations and advanced technical triangulation, the teams traced and apprehended suspects near Gannavaram and Vijayawada. The operation was led by Inspectors G Kalicharan, M Nagaraju and others.
Police recovered 80% of the defrauded amount, seizing `42 lakh in cash and freezing `19,35,231 across multiple bank accounts. Investigation is on.