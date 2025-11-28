West Godavari Police crack Cambodia-linked cyber network

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major breakthrough against transnational cybercrime, the West Godavari police of AP have dismantled an international fraud syndicate operating through a new technique known as the ‘Card Deal,’ a method to divert funds using Indian bank accounts.

The operation was executed by Bhimavaram Circle Inspectors G Kali Charan, M Nagaraju and V Jagadeeshwara Rao, culminating in the arrest of multiple accused on November 26. Bhimavaram police arrested 13 out of 14 accused, while one kingpin remains at large.

Police have launched search operations to nab kingpin Rahate J Nayan (Mumbai, based in Cambodia).

Addressing a press meet in Bhimavaram on Thursday, District Police Superintendent Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the case originated on November 17, when a 75-year-old retired professor from Bhimavaram was duped of `78.6 lakh by fraudsters posing as Bengaluru police officers.

The scammers contacted the victim via WhatsApp, presented a forged Supreme Court document and coerced him into transferring money under the pretext of a criminal investigation. During the probe, police uncovered that the fraud was orchestrated by a Cambodia-based cybercrime network in collusion with Indian associates.