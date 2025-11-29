Amaravati a model for future capital cities: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman

VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday termed the foundation stone laying for head offices of 15 banking and insurance institutions in Amaravati a “red-letter day,” stating that the initiative could serve as an ideal model for future capital cities in the country.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony, she said restarting the construction of Andhra Pradesh’s capital was a moment of great satisfaction. She observed that the construction of a new capital city is never a routine exercise, and requires sustained commitment, vision and financial assurance.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supporting the resumption of Amaravati’s construction works,” she said.

Describing Amaravati’s development as a collective endeavour, she likened it to a yagna, involving sacrifice and contribution from all stakeholders. The decision to locate the headquarters of 15 banks and insurance companies in Amaravati is aimed at creating a robust financial ecosystem for the capital. Establishment of major PSU headquarters together in the proposed Financial District will enhance coordination and institutional strength, she said.