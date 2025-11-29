Andhra Pradesh govt gives nod to acquire 16,000 acres in second phase land pooling

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday, gave nod for the second phase of land pooling.

The APCRDA will acquire 16,666.57 acres in seven villages of the capital region of Amaravati in the second phase of land pooling. After issuing notifications, the second phase of land pooling will be taken up in Vaikuntapuram, Pedamadduru, Endrai, Karlapudi, Vaddamanu, Harischandrapuram and Pedaparimi.

During the meeting with Amaravati farmers on Thursday, the Chief Minister urged them to cooperate with the State government, and come forward to give their lands under the second phase of pooling so as to develop Amaravati Capital City as the growth engine of Andhra Pradesh.

In fact, the government had already acquired nearly 34,000 acres in the first phase of land pooling for Capital Amaravati.

With regard to the maintenance of the government medical colleges being developed under the PPP model, a decision was taken that lands allotted to them should not be utilised for any commercial and non-medical activities.

The lands should only be used for a 625-bed hospital, college buildings for UG and PG courses consisting of 150 and 24 seats, student hostels and quarters of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Rs 542.85 cr Polavaram works okayed

Dental and nursing colleges, telemedicine and Ayush centres can also be established as per the future requirements. They should pay 3% of income generated from these additional development measures to the government. The land allotted to the medical colleges taken up at Markapur, Madanapalle, Adoni and Pulivendula in the first phase was reduced after a review.