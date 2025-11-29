Andhra Pradesh govt makes first move to form new Markapur district

ONGOLE: The State government has moved swiftly to form the new Markapur district after receiving approval from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The proposed district will comprise four Assembly segments and two revenue divisions carved out of the existing Prakasam district. At the same time, the government is reorganising Prakasam district by reuniting the Addanki and Kandukur Assembly segments, which currently fall under the neighbouring Bapatla and Nellore districts.

As part of the restructuring, Addanki will become a new revenue divisional headquarters, covering 10 mandals across the Addanki and Darsi Assembly segments.

The new Kandukur Revenue Division will consist of five mandals along with Ponnaluru and Marripudi mandals from the Kondapi segment, currently under the Kanigiri Revenue Division. Following these changes, Prakasam district will comprise six Assembly constituencies—Ongole, SN Padu, Darsi, Kandukur, Kondapi and Addanki—and three Revenue divisions: Ongole, Kandukur and Addanki.

The new Markapur district will consist of four Assembly seats—Markapur, Giddaluru, Kanigiri and Yerragondapalem—along with the Markapur and Kanigiri Revenue divisions.

The Government issued a preliminary notification on Thursday through GO Rt No. 1497 of the Revenue (Lands-IV) Department, dated 27 November 2025, under Section 3(5) of the AP Districts Formation Act, 1974.