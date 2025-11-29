Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society announces MSME Digital Hackathon winners

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), the State’s Nodal Agency for Innovation and Startup Policy implementation, on Friday announced the results of the MSME Digital Hackathon 2025 after completing evaluation and issuing its official notification.

Launched in October 2025 by the AP MSME Development Corporation in collaboration with APIS, the hackathon aimed to identify digital and AI-driven solutions to strengthen the State’s MSME ecosystem and support ongoing efforts to boost entrepreneurship, digital compliance, accessibility to government services and export competitiveness. The contest drew 350 applications from startups and innovators nationwide. AP MSME Development Corporation and APIS jointly selected winners in three innovation categories: AI-Based DPR Preparation Tool, AI-Powered Chatbot for the MSME ONE Portal and SaaS-Based Cross-Border Export Console.

The winners are Sudhakar Pantula of Prospecta Technologies India Pvt Ltd for the AI-Based Chatbot, and Akhil Reddy of Citta Marketing Agency, who won in two categories for his DPR Preparation Tool and Export Console solutions.

APIS and RTIH Chief Executive Officer P Dhatri Reddy said APIS will continue hosting hackathons and challenge-based procurement events and will soon launch a unified digital platform for such programmes.