Andhra Pradesh minister's PRO booked on charges of cheating, sexual harassment

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Salur police in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Friday booked Bandipu Satish, an outsourcing Public Relations Officer attached to Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, on charges of cheating and sexual harassment. The action came after a 39-year-old woman, who lost her husband during Covid-19, accused him of exploiting her both sexually and financially on the pretext of securing a compassionate appointment.

The woman reportedly paid Satish at least Rs 5 lakh, believing it would be handed over to senior officials to process her appointment. She later learnt that no such payment had been made, even though she eventually secured a post as an office subordinate in the Education Department. By then, Satish had joined the minister’s office as an outsourced PRO under the newly elected TDP-led NDA government.

When she confronted him about the money, Satish allegedly threatened her, invoking the name of Minister Sandhya Rani and the police.

The woman staged a protest in front of the district police office in Parvathipuram, alleging inordinate delay by the Salur police and indifference from the minister’s office. Salur police registered a case.