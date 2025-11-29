Andhra Pradesh tableau wins first prize at IFFI 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The tableau exhibited by Andhra Pradesh during the International Film Festival of India - 2025 held in Goa got the first prize. The Film Festival was held from November 20 to 28.

AP State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation (APFTDC) Managing Director KS Viswanathan informed that a total of 20 tableaus from several States were exhibited during the Film Festival held in Goa.

On the final day of the Film Festival, prizes for the tableaus were announced. While the tableau of APFTDC designed with the theme ‘The Heartbeat of Indian Cinema and Tourism’ bagged the first prize, tableaus of Karnataka (Hombale movie makers) and Goa (Waves OTT) States got second and third prizes.

Film shooting locations in the State, Gandikota, Araku, Borra caves, Papikondalu, Lepakshi Nandi, Capital city of Amaravati, Erra Matti Dibbalu and other scenic forest and tourist places were exhibited through the tableau of AP. Viswanathan congratulated APFTDC officials.