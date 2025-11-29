AP textiles minister says steps taken to sell APCO, GCC and Lepakshi products at single location

Andhra Pradesh

Textiles Minister S Savitha, along with Honorary Advisor Suchitra Ella, Special CS RP Sisodia, Secretary Rekha Rani and Lepakshi MD Viswa during a meeting.
Textiles Minister S Savitha, along with Honorary Advisor Suchitra Ella, Special CS RP Sisodia, Secretary Rekha Rani and Lepakshi MD Viswa during a meeting.
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Friday said steps are being taken to sell products of APCO, Lepakshi and Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) at a single location.

Under the first phase of the initiative, commercial complexes will be set up in five cities: Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

During a meeting in Vijayawada with Honorary Advisor Suchitra Ella, Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia, Secretary Rekha Rani and Lepakshi MD Viswa, Minister Savitha said the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to improve the livelihoods of weavers, artisans and tribal communities.

She directed officials to make weavers’ and artisans’ products, Araku coffee, and GCC available at a single location as per the CM’s instructions.

She announced a handlooms and handicrafts exhibition in Tirupati from December 20 to January 10, 2026, and Lepakshi weekly celebrations across the State from December 8 to 14.

