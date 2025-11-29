BERA facility to test hearing impaired persons soon at 63 govt hospitals, says AP health minister

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) facility to test the hearing impaired persons will be made available in 63 government hospitals including 9 district hospitals and 54 area hospitals.

In a release issued on Friday, the Minister said that a total of Rs 15.11 crore will be spent on purchasing BERA equipment for the 63 hospitals. He said that the facility will be made available in two to three months.

Saying that the BERA is currently available only in teaching hospitals, he said that the facility now will be made available in 63 government hospitals. He said that it would require an amount between Rs 28 lakh to Rs 32 lakh to purchase each BERA equipment and other related facilities.

The Minister said that by testing with BERA, the doctors will be able to know the exact percent of deafness of the hearing impaired persons and can recommend for issuance of SADAREM certificates to the eligible persons.

In the absence of BERA equipment in lower hospitals, the hearing impaired persons are facing difficulties in approaching teaching hospitals for the tests. BERA facility will be made available in the district hospitals located at Hindupur, Tanuku, Tekkali, Atmakur (Nellore district), Tenali, Paravathipuram, Proddatur, Chittoor and Anakapalle.