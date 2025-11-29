Decks cleared for advisory committees to improve quality in Andhra Pradesh's Anna Canteens

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to strengthen the governance framework and enhance quality and transparency in Anna Canteens, the State government has issued orders for the constitution of Anna Canteen Level Advisory Committees across Andhra Pradesh.

The Principal Secretary to the Government issued an order on Friday, according permission to the Commissioner and Director of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department to constitute the advisory committees.

According to the GO, each committee will comprise a Chairman nominated by the district in-charge Minister (Municipal Chairperson or Corporator/Councillor), the Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary, Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary, one representative from a local NGO, one representative from an SHG/Town Level Federation, and the designated Nodal Officer of the respective Anna Canteen as Member-Convener. The committees are being formed as per the directions of the Chief Minister to ensure community oversight and improvement in food quality at the canteens.

“These committees will be responsible for monitoring hygiene, food safety, punctual functioning, technology-enabled surveillance, feedback capture, grievance resolution, and ensuring that service delivery remains consistent with notified standards. They will also facilitate local community participation, donor mobilisation and awareness initiatives to reinforce the social objectives of the programme,” the GO stated.

During a recent review on Anna Canteens, the Principal Secretary examined operational performance and areas of improvement. He emphasised that Anna Canteens are a vital welfare mechanism supporting urban workers, students, the elderly and vulnerable communities, and said welfare delivery must uphold dignity, quality and reliability at all times.

As part of the reform directions issued in the review, it was instructed that Positive Public Perception-IVRS satisfaction ratings must be improved from the current 81.9 per cent to 90 per cent within three months through systematic monitoring of bottom-performing canteens.