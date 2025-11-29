Five of family, including two children, killed in head-on collision in AP's Kurnool district

KURNOOL: Five of a family members including two children were killed and two others were critically hospitalised when two cars collided head-on at at the Kotekal ghat curve in Yemmiganur mandal of Kurnool district early morning on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the car traveling from Yemmiganur to Bengaluru collided head-on with another car coming from Adoni at 4 am. Due to heavy early-morning fog, poor visibility, and the sharp curve between the hills, both vehicles rammed into each other at high speed.

The deceased were identified as Venkatesham (76) of Chikkahosalli village in Kolar district in Karnataka; his daughter Meenakshi (32), son-in-law Satish (34), and grandchildren Ritwik (4) and Bunnith (5).

All five died on the spot and Venkatesham’s wife Gangamma and car driver Suresh sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at Yemmiganur Hospital, where their condition remains critical.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of five people. He directed officials to ensure immediate and quality medical care for the injured. He added that the government would extend necessary support to the affected families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.