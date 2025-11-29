Magic Drains to solve wastewater woes in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Managing sewage canals in rural areas has long been a challenge for authorities, with issues such as stagnant wastewater, stink and mosquito breeding affecting village sanitation.
To address the persistent problem, the State government has introduced Magic Drains, an alternative system designed to allow wastewater to percolate directly into the ground.
As part of the pilot project, Magic Drains have been constructed in Reddipalli of Padmanabham, and SR Puram of Pendurthi mandals.
District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, speaking at an Appraisal Committee meeting, said the government is examining the performance of these drains before expanding the initiative to other areas.
New system to help reduce mosquito menace
Committee Chairperson V Jogeswara Rao instructed MGNREGS officials to conduct a detailed assessment, and prepare plans for further implementation.
Unlike the traditional CC drains that often face the challenge of finding a suitable outlet, leading to water accumulation, and unhygienic surroundings, Magic Drains eliminate this issue by enabling the water to seep into the soil at the source. Officials noted that the system helps reduce mosquito breeding, and contributes to groundwater recharge.
“The performance of Magic Drains was evident during the recent heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha, when several traditional drains overflowed or clogged. In contrast, the Magic Drains in Reddipalli and SR Puram continued to function effectively,” officials said.
The construction process involves digging a 2-foot-deep and 2-foot-wide canal, placing 5 inch cement slabs on either side, and filling it with three layers of stones, including 65-75 mm stones at the bottom, 400 mm stones in the middle, and 10-20 mm stones on top.
Grey water and rainwater from households are connected to the structure. Maintenance is minimal, with the top layer of stones requiring replacement once every two years.
According to officials, construction of a traditional CC drain costs about Rs 4 lakh per 100 metres, while a Magic Drain of the same length costs Rs 68,000 to Rs 78,000. In the pilot villages, 200 metres of Magic Drains have been completed in each location. “The system is particularly effective in areas with red and gravel soils, common in Visakhapatnam district,” they said.
The Collector said the district administration would proceed with wider implementation after reviewing the pilot project results.
DWMA PD Poornima Devi noted that villagers preferred traditional drains but accepted the new system after understanding its advantages. Public representatives have also supported the initiative. The district will move forward based on further instructions from the State government.