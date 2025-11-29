Magic Drains to solve wastewater woes in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Managing sewage canals in rural areas has long been a challenge for authorities, with issues such as stagnant wastewater, stink and mosquito breeding affecting village sanitation.

To address the persistent problem, the State government has introduced Magic Drains, an alternative system designed to allow wastewater to percolate directly into the ground.

As part of the pilot project, Magic Drains have been constructed in Reddipalli of Padmanabham, and SR Puram of Pendurthi mandals.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, speaking at an Appraisal Committee meeting, said the government is examining the performance of these drains before expanding the initiative to other areas.

New system to help reduce mosquito menace

Committee Chairperson V Jogeswara Rao instructed MGNREGS officials to conduct a detailed assessment, and prepare plans for further implementation.

Unlike the traditional CC drains that often face the challenge of finding a suitable outlet, leading to water accumulation, and unhygienic surroundings, Magic Drains eliminate this issue by enabling the water to seep into the soil at the source. Officials noted that the system helps reduce mosquito breeding, and contributes to groundwater recharge.