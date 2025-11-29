Parakamani theft case: Former TTD Chairman Subbareddy appears before SIT

VIJAYAWADA: Former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational Parakamani theft case at the CID office in Vijayawada on Friday. Following notices served by CID officials, Subba Reddy appeared before CID chief Ravishankar Ayyannar, and interrogation lasted nearly two hours, during which officials recorded his statement.

His questioning comes two days after the CID examined former TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and former Chief Security Officer Narasimha Kishore.

Officials have brought case documents from the Tirupati district SP office to the CID headquarters for further scrutiny. Subba Reddy confirmed that the interrogation focused on Parakamani’s operations.

“I have answered all their questions. The Parakamani theft incident reportedly came to light after my term ended. I do not know who concealed it on that day,” he said.

Subba Reddy urged investigators not to view the probe through a political lens and stressed that no one linked to the laddu adulteration or Parakamani operations should be presumed guilty. He sought a fair inquiry with action against those responsible. With the HC deadline nearing, the CID has expedited the probe.