Three foreigners detained in Visakhapatnam for overstaying visas

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam City Police have detained two Kenyan nationals and one Ugandan national for overstaying their visas. The three detained women have been identified as two Kenyans and one Ugandan national, were residing in an apartment in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-1 Manikanta Chandolu said police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid on Thursday. Upon verification, their visas were found to have expired—one in May 2025, another in March 2025, and the third in October 2024.

The DCP said, “We conducted a raid based on a tip-off that three individuals were involved in illegal activities in the city. After thorough raids, we did not find any evidence of wrongdoing on their part.”

The three individuals were moved to an observation home in Visakhapatnam. No case has been registered, and authorities are completing formalities to facilitate their deportation.

In a separate operation, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (EAGLE) has busted an international drug racket operating out of Delhi.

The team exposed a network of Nigerian nationals illegally residing in Delhi and selling narcotic substances. After months of sustained operations, the EAGLE team dismantled the network led by an international drug dealer.

The Telangana Eagle Force conducted extensive raids across Delhi, Greater Noida, Gwalior, and Visakhapatnam.

During the Visakhapatnam operation on Thursday, three Nigerian women were apprehended and taken into custody before being transferred to Hyderabad for further investigation.