Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case: SIT likely to make more arrests

TIRUPATI: The Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) is preparing to arrest additional TTD staff and one officer in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, with the arrests expected within the next two to three days.

SIT officials, acting on evidence gathered so far and on confession statements from earlier arrests, have identified a female Deputy Executive Officer and two office staff who served in the TTD Marketing Department during 2023–24. The team has decided to proceed with their arrest.

One SIT unit is completing documentation to boost the case and expedite the probe. Officials are examining confession statements from accused persons to trace new leads relevant to the investigation.

Meanwhile, the CBI prosecution has filed a custody petition for A-29, RSSVR Subramanyam, who was arrested on Thursday and is in judicial remand at Nellore Central Jail. Prosecutors have sought five days’ custody to ask him about his alleged links with private dairy managements and to determine whether political influence played a role in allowing adulterated ghee tankers to clear quality checks.