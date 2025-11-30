Andhra government allocates 28 acres for sports hub in Tirupati district

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu on Saturday said the State government has cleared a major step toward creating national-level sports infrastructure in Tirupati by allocating 28 acres at Daminedu village for a state-of-the-art Sports Hub.

In an official release, the SAAP chairman thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approving the land allotment, calling it a significant milestone in developing Tirupati as a premier sporting destination. He said he had earlier submitted a detailed representation to the Chief Minister seeking the establishment of a sports hub and had repeatedly raised the proposal with Cabinet Ministers Nara Lokesh, Anagani Satyaprasad and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, as well as the district collector.

He said the cabinet, at its meeting on Friday, gave formal approval for the project, paving the way for the creation of a sports village at Daminedu. He added that the decision marks a major step in shaping Andhra Pradesh into a leading sporting centre.

Ravi Naidu expressed confidence that Tirupati would soon emerge as a key sports destination for South India.