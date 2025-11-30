Andhra government orders G Sai Prasad to take charge as Chief Secretary from March 2026

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday issued an order extending the service of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand for three months from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026.

In the same order, the government also appointed G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department & E.O. Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, as the Chief Secretary with effect from March 1, 2026.

Vijayanand, a 1992 batch IAS officer, is due to retire on November 30, 2025. However, following a request from the State government to the Centre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) extended the service of Vijayanand for three months.

‘Don’t confine Amaravati to a municipality’

“The benefits of the second phase of land pooling for the capital city were clearly explained to the farmers. They understood that Amaravati should be developed as a greater city rather than confining it to the level of a municipality, and expressed their willingness for the second phase of land pooling,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Mentioning that the three-member committee comprising Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana and Tadikonda MLA T Sravan Kumar, is holding consultations with the capital region farmers, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that Amaravati is unstoppable.