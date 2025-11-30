Andhra HC slams officer for violating status quo order in Vizianagaram posting row

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed strong displeasure over District Sainik Welfare Officer Mazji Krishna Rao allegedly trying to forcibly take charge in Vizianagaram, despite a status quo order.

The court took serious note of his alleged aggressive behaviour toward the officer currently in charge, KVS Prasada Rao. It ordered that Prasada Rao continue in the post until further instructions and observed that Krishna Rao’s actions violate AP State and Subordinate Service Rules.

The division bench of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice A Hariharanath Sharma impleaded the Vizianagaram collector, SP and One Town CI as suo motu respondents. Notices were issued to the government and Krishna Rao seeking their counters.

The dispute arose after Krishna Rao, transferred to Kakinada, did not join in the transferred location and sought to continue in Vizianagaram. A single judge had earlier directed the implementation of Home Department proceedings favouring him.

Prasada Rao appealed, arguing he was not made a respondent. The division bench then issued a status quo order on November 27.

Prasada Rao’s counsel told the court that Krishna Rao allegedly entered the office with about 20 people and forcibly pushed Prasada Rao out of his chair. A police complaint was filed.