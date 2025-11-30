Centre, State ministers direct officials to fast-track resolution of Amaravati farmers’ issues

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana, convened a meeting with higher officials to resolve the issues of Amaravati farmers

During the meeting held at the CRDA office, Pemmasani gave clear instructions to the officials on resolving the issues raised by the farmers with regard to ‘Vaasthu’ planning and registration.

With regard to health cards, while 38,000 farmers got health cards and 10,000 of them are using the cards, officials of the CRDA were directed to reactivate the pension and health cards within a month.

Stating that the registration process for lands in ‘lanka’ (island) villages was already commenced following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Union Minister of State informed that meetings will be conducted with the farmers once in a week or in two weeks to resolve their issues.

He asserted that Amaravati will be built as a world-class capital city.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Narayana said that instructions were given to officials to resolve the issue pertaining to injustice highlighted by some farmers because of ‘Grama Kantams’ within a month.

Saying that farmers are coming to explain their grievances, he said that the District Collector was told to address the issues.

“When we are in a system, we cannot aspire to resolve all the issues at one go. It will take time. However, we will take the responsibility to resolve the problems of each and every one. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is also completely involved in the process and taking full initiative to address the issues of the Amaravati farmers,” Narayana said.

CRDA Commissioner Kanna Babu, Guntur District Collector Thameem Ansariya, Joint Collector Sreevatsava, Amaravati JAC leaders and farmers took part in the meeting.