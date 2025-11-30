Dy CM Pawan Kalyan attends ENC’s ‘Sargam 2025’

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan attended the ‘Sargam 2025 - Indian Naval Symphonic Orchestra’ programme organised by the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on

Saturday as part of the preparations for Navy Day, which will be observed on December 4. The event was held at the Samudrika Auditorium.

Pawan Kalyan was received at the Visakhapatnam Airport by Naval officers Rajneesh Sharma and Kishore, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, Vamsi Krishna Yadav, Sundararapu Vijay Kumar and Panchakarla Ramesh, along with district officials and public representatives. He later proceeded to the Shaurya Guest House at the Eastern Naval Command, where he met Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, before reaching the programme venue.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command and his wife Priya Bhalla welcomed the Deputy Chief Minister at Samudrika.

During the event, the Eastern Naval Symphonic Band presented a series of compositions under the direction of Eastern Naval Command Band Director Satish and Deputy Director Pradeep Kumar. The band performed patriotic numbers.

Pawan Kalyan presented the Lion King Music Memento to Sharath Kumar Singh Babu, while Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla presented a token of remembrance to the Deputy CM.