Heavy rainfall likely in several districts in Andhra under influence of Cyclone Ditwah

VIJAYAWADA: In view of Cyclone Ditwah, the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has sounded high alert and advised fishers not to venture into sea, as speed of winds along the south coastal region is expected to reach around 45–65 kmph.

Authorities urged public to remain vigilant, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several districts over the next two days.

“People living in low-lying areas have been advised to take necessary precautions. Warning messages are being sent, and residents must stay alert due to the risk of flash floods,” APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said.

He added that Cyclone Ditwah, now moving over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining northern Sri Lanka, advanced 10 kmph northward in the past six hours. The system is centred 120 km from Karaikal, 220 km from Puducherry, and 330 km from Chennai. It is expected to continue moving north-northwest and approach north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south coastal Andhra by early Sunday.

Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a review meeting with APSDMA officials and stressed the need for timely cyclone updates to field-level officials and the public. She directed that all control rooms operate round-the-clock and that administrative machinery remain on maximum alert at the ground level.