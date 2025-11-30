Minister Lokesh directs officials to ensure safe return of Nellore passengers stranded in Colombo

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has directed the officials to immediately coordinate with the authorities in Colombo and Chennai and ensure that the stranded passengers from Nellore receive all necessary support and are brought home safely at the earliest.

Seven passengers belonging to Rapuru mandal of Nellore district, who were travelling back to India from Kuwait, were stranded at Colombo airport because of the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Because of the cancellation of their flight to Chennai, they have faced severe inconvenience and posted a video appealing to the AP government to bring them back to the State. Responding to this, Minister Lokesh posted on ‘X; “I have taken note of this worrying situation. Requesting @OfficeOfNL to immediately coordinate with the authorities in Colombo and Chennai and ensure that our stranded passengers from Nellore receive all necessary support and are brought home safely at the earliest.”